When the doctor makes a mistake, it's hard to find a lawyer in Alabama

16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Georgia Bearden believes she was hurt by a faulty pacemaker - but said the Alabama legal system has made it all but impossible for her to argue her case in court. Bearden, 85, who lives in Huntsville, has reached out to more than 50 people in the last five years, including members of the Huntsville City Council and former President Barack Obama.

