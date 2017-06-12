When the doctor makes a mistake, it's hard to find a lawyer in Alabama
Georgia Bearden believes she was hurt by a faulty pacemaker - but said the Alabama legal system has made it all but impossible for her to argue her case in court. Bearden, 85, who lives in Huntsville, has reached out to more than 50 people in the last five years, including members of the Huntsville City Council and former President Barack Obama.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|37 min
|Ms Sassy
|57
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|5 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|18
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
