What part of Alabama got the most rain from Tropical Storm Cindy? Not the coast
The National Weather Service released a graphic Tuesday morning showing rainfall totals for the six-day period ending 7 a.m. Saturday, June 24. One revelation: The state's coastal counties were spared the worst. Only a small rural sector of northwest Mobile County received rain in the 10-12 inch range.
