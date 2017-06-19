What if Alabama taxed its timber at a higher rate?
This story is a part of Ask Alabama , where you ask the questions, you vote to decide which questions we answer, and then we investigate. This question comes from Bill Bennett in Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|11 hr
|gumpyxx
|7
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC