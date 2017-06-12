Wanted fugitive arrested in Macon County
A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Macon County after multiple tips from concerned citizens, according to Sheriff Andre' Brunson. Investigators from the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals Service, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Narcotics Division took part in the arrest of Steve James.
