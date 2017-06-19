US Space & Rocket Center names new leader
AL.com reports Joe Vallely, former director of government relations at Lockheed Martin, is the new vice president of the Rocket Center in Huntsville, which is Alabama's top paid tourist attraction. Vallely's previous positions also include assistant vice president of corporate relations at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and director of economic development for the City of Huntsville.
