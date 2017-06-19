University of West Alabama approves t...

University of West Alabama approves tuition increase

Board of trustees approved the 4.5 percent increase to address anticipated increases in operating expenses in the upcoming fiscal year, the Tuscaloosa News reported. The annual rates for undergraduate tuition for Alabama residents at the college would increase annually by about $327 to $7,613 and for non-residents by $655 to $15,227.

