University of West Alabama approves tuition increase
Board of trustees approved the 4.5 percent increase to address anticipated increases in operating expenses in the upcoming fiscal year, the Tuscaloosa News reported. The annual rates for undergraduate tuition for Alabama residents at the college would increase annually by about $327 to $7,613 and for non-residents by $655 to $15,227.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|8 hr
|Roscoe
|10
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC