U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Alabama death row inmate
The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed a ruling from a federal appeals court in an Alabama death row inmate's case. James McWilliams, 60, has been on death row since 1986 after he was convicted of raping and killing a store clerk in Tuscaloosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|15 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC