U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Alabama death row inmate

10 hrs ago

The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed a ruling from a federal appeals court in an Alabama death row inmate's case. James McWilliams, 60, has been on death row since 1986 after he was convicted of raping and killing a store clerk in Tuscaloosa.

Chicago, IL

