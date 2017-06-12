Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox: Democrats must be the 'party of ideas and innovation'
About 50 members of the grassroots group Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus meeting for its second annual summit in Birmingham on June 17, 2017. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Alabama House Majority Leader Anthony Daniels were speakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|5 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|20
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|58
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC