Trustmark Voluntary Benefit Solutions Hires Brent Simmons as Regional Sales Director, Georgia

The announcement was made by Jack Waldie, Regional Vice President, Eastern Region. Simmons was hired to develop and implement custom-based insurance solutions for Trustmark's existing broker relationships in Georgia, as well as expand Trustmark's voluntary group and worksite distribution throughout the territory.

