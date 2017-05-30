Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divides Alabama candidates for Senate
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divides Alabama candidates for Senate. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
Candidates for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat offer their views on President Trump's signature project - the U.S.-Mexico border wall. When President Donald Trump traveled to Alabama for his raucous political rallies last year, he was serenaded with enthusiastic chants from supporters of, "Build the wall."
Since: Aug 11
13,055
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
build that wall and to heck what anyone against it says.there is nothing good that comes across that border.
