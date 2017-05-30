There are on the Alabama Live story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divides Alabama candidates for Senate. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

Candidates for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat offer their views on President Trump's signature project - the U.S.-Mexico border wall. When President Donald Trump traveled to Alabama for his raucous political rallies last year, he was serenaded with enthusiastic chants from supporters of, "Build the wall."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.