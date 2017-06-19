Trump nominates 3 to serve as Alabama's US Attorneys
President Donald J. Trump today announced he is found three nominees to serve as United States Attorneys for Alabama's north, middle and southern districts. Town currently serves as a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney's Office, where he has been a prosecutor since 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|8 hr
|Roscoe
|10
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC