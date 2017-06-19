Trump announces first wave of US attorney nominations
The White House is announcing the first wave of U.S. attorney candidates to replace the dozens forced out by President Donald Trump months ago. Among the candidates Trump intends to nominate are Jessie Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department, and Richard W. Moore, the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|3 min
|Donald Scampi
|39
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|6 min
|Donald Scampi
|3
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|23 hr
|Roscoe
|10
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
