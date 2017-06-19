Trump announces first wave of US atto...

Trump announces first wave of US attorney nominations

Read more: Star Tribune

The White House is announcing the first wave of U.S. attorney candidates to replace the dozens forced out by President Donald Trump months ago. Among the candidates Trump intends to nominate are Jessie Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department, and Richard W. Moore, the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

