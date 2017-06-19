Tropical Storm Cindy update: Flash flood warnings piling up in southwest Alabama
Rain from Tropical Storm Cindy continues to fall, and the flash flood warnings have been increasing in southwest Alabama this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Mobile said the following areas are under a flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday: The weather service said a heavy rain band from Tropical Storm Cindy was moving into the area and would likely cause flash flooding over the next few hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Tue
|gumpyxx
|7
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC