Tropical Storm Cindy: Tornado damages homes, barns in south Alabama
Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night Alabama State Troopers captured video of a tornado touching down in the Covington, Alabama area. Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night Alabama State Troopers captured video of a tornado touching down in the Covington, Alabama area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Tue
|gumpyxx
|7
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC