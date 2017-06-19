Tornado watch issued for part of south Alabama overnight
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center late Tuesday issued a tornado watch for south Alabama's Mobile and Baldwin counties that will last through the night. It's set to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
