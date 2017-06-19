Tom Miller stepping down as Alabama State Health Officer
Miller took the position in 2015 following the departure of Dr. Don Williamson. He faced backlash earlier this month for hiring James Talton, the former director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System who was terminated in 2014 for neglect of duty.
