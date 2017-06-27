This Alabama city is home to 4th best...

This Alabama city is home to 4th best drivers in the country

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Insurance provider Allstate recently used its data to determine the cities where drivers are least-likely to get in an accident. Allstate's America's Best Drivers Report includes information from the 200 largest cities in the U.S. Leada Gore According to Allstate, Huntsville drivers were rated the fourth safest in the country, behind only Kansas City, Kansas ; Brownsville, Texas ; and Madison, Wisconsin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 18 min Moral Truth 117
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC