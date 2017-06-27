This Alabama city is home to 4th best drivers in the country
Insurance provider Allstate recently used its data to determine the cities where drivers are least-likely to get in an accident. Allstate's America's Best Drivers Report includes information from the 200 largest cities in the U.S. Leada Gore According to Allstate, Huntsville drivers were rated the fourth safest in the country, behind only Kansas City, Kansas ; Brownsville, Texas ; and Madison, Wisconsin .
