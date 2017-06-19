The Latest: Authorities ID child killed on Alabama beach
Authorities have identified the child who was killed on an Alabama beach when he was hit by debris as Tropical Storm Cindy churned the Gulf of Mexico. The boy was on vacation with his family when he was killed Wednesday morning on a beach at Fort Morgan.
