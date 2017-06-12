Teen charged in fatal shooting of store clerk in Alabama
AL.com reports Birmingham police said on Tuesday 18-year-old Chandler Bryant is charged with capital murder and being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail. He's charged in the June 3 slaying of 29-year-old Mike Ngangi, also known as Mike Mulwa , who was shot while working at a Citgo service station.
