Tech Trek keeps Alabama girls in STEM pipeline
There was a study several years ago that looked at why so few women end up working in science and technology. "What they found was that eighth grade is about the time that girls fell out," of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, pipeline, said Dr. Rhonda Gaede, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|1 hr
|Scoobie Doobie
|75
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Sat
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC