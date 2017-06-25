Take an Alabama Ghost Town Road Trip with this guide
Like all states, Alabama was home to numerous bustling towns that eventually failed, sometimes because of natural phenomena such as flooding or disease, sometimes because they were bypassed by railways or highways. I mapped six such sites on a map to create Ghost Town Road Trip.
