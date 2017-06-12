Surviving examples of Alabama's I-House architecture, or 'plantation plain' style
One is that it comes from its floor plan. "With a main block two stories high and only one room deep, the house takes its odd name from the resulting tall, slender side profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|4 hr
|Jefferson
|23
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|Ms Sassy
|61
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC