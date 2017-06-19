Supreme Court rules in favor of Alabama death row inmate
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Alabama inmate who complained that he didn't have an independent mental health expert to help him try to stave off a death sentence at his trial. The justices divided 5-4 Monday in siding with inmate James McWilliams.
