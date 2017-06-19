Summer Showers Postpone Planting Acro...

Summer Showers Postpone Planting Across Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Neighbors

Continued rainfall and waterlogged fields have prevented some Alabama farmers from completing planting, and radars show no lengthy respite from rain. In south Alabama, 4 inches of rain have already fallen this June at the Fairhope research station, said the Alabama Cooperative Extension System's Kim Wilkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) 1 hr Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 10 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC