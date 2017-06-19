Summer Showers Postpone Planting Across Alabama
Continued rainfall and waterlogged fields have prevented some Alabama farmers from completing planting, and radars show no lengthy respite from rain. In south Alabama, 4 inches of rain have already fallen this June at the Fairhope research station, said the Alabama Cooperative Extension System's Kim Wilkins.
