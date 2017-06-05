Spotlight on Alabama: New Law Extends...

Spotlight on Alabama: New Law Extends Creditor Protections for...

On May 18, Governor Kay Ivey signed Act 2017-317 into law. The Act amends the provisions of the Alabama Uniform Trust Code, which provide creditor protection for various types of tax-preferred retirement accounts including, without limitation, 401 plans, 403 plans, 457 plans, church plans and individual retirements accounts , to clarify that the protections provided by such provisions of the Alabama Uniform Trust Code apply with respect to qualifying rollover contributions from one Qualified Account to another Qualified Account and to extend such protections to a Qualified Account held by the surviving spouse of an account owner after the account owner's death.

