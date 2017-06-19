Sin taxes lead to bad government

Read more: The Decatur Daily

The state of Alabama's reliance on sin taxes creates a host of problems, from unfair tax burdens, to underfunded agencies to bad incentives for government employees. Lawmakers should fund services everyone uses with broad taxes, not ones that target disfavored groups.

