Service dog attacks passenger on Delta airlines flight

A man traveling on a San Antonio bound-Delta Airlines flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was attacked by another passenger's emotional support dog. "The gentleman's face was completely bloody, blood in his eye, cheeks, nose, his mouth, his shirt was covered in blood," witness Bridget Maddox-Peoples told Fox 5. She said the crew immediately got assistance for the victim - identified in the police report as Marlin Termaine Jackson from Alabama - and he was taken to the hospital in "stable condition, but severe injury to the face due to several dog bites," according to documents cited by the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

