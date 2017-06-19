Senate panel confirms former Alabama emergency management leader to head FEMA
Brock Long, Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, speaks during the Alabama Road to Restoration: Integrated Recovery Strategies for the Gulf Coast Forum at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, AL on Wednesday, October 6, 2010. JOSHUA DAHL Correspondent Brock Long, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, speaks during the Alabama "Road to Restoration" forum at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|1 min
|Darren
|11
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|spud
|4
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC