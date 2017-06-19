SACS places Central Alabama Community...

SACS places Central Alabama Community College on probation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

An accrediting organization placed Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City on probation last week because of some financial issues. Central Alabama retains its accreditation during the 12-month probation, which was announced by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... 18 hr gumpyxx 7
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Mon Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC