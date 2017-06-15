Riverkeeper Groups Still Seeking to R...

Riverkeeper Groups Still Seeking to Remove ADEM Authority over NPDES Permits

In a continuation of an ongoing battle, seven environmental groups recently filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit seeking to have it review the January 17, 2017, Agency Order issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency . The January 17 Agency Order was the EPA's Final Response to Three Petitions to Withdraw Alabama's Authorization to Implement the Clean Water Act National Pollutant Discharge System Program.

