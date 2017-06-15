Riverkeeper Groups Still Seeking to Remove ADEM Authority over NPDES Permits
In a continuation of an ongoing battle, seven environmental groups recently filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit seeking to have it review the January 17, 2017, Agency Order issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency . The January 17 Agency Order was the EPA's Final Response to Three Petitions to Withdraw Alabama's Authorization to Implement the Clean Water Act National Pollutant Discharge System Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC