'Rick & Bubba's' Rick Burgess on why he's not...
Don't think Rick Burgess didn't hear the talk about him throwing his hat in the race to be Alabama's next governor. But the idea of the radio show host actually making a run for the state's top office never really got off the ground, Burgess said, and instead, he finds himself endorsing a candidate for one of the few times in his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC