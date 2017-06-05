Rep. Mike Jones named new Rules chairman in Alabama House
Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia will take over as chairman of the Rules Committee in the Alabama House of Representatives, Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced today. Jones, who had been chairman of the Judiciary Committee, replaces Rep. Alan Boothe, R-Troy, who stepped down as Rules chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Wed
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC