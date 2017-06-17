Police reveal identity of woman killed in Friday-night wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has revealed the identity of a woman who died in a vehicle wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive on Friday . ALEA says that Etta Fine Dean, 80, died after the 2017 Jaguar she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|5 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|20
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|58
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC