Police reveal identity of woman killed in Friday-night wreck

13 hrs ago

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has revealed the identity of a woman who died in a vehicle wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive on Friday . ALEA says that Etta Fine Dean, 80, died after the 2017 Jaguar she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete wall.

Chicago, IL

