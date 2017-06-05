Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
FILE - In this May 6, 2008 file photo, Samantha Geimer arrives at the premiere of the HBO Documentary "Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired" in New York. A lawyer for Polanski says Geimer, a sex crime victim, will appeal to... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC