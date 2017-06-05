Polanski's victim asks judge to end c...

Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

FILE - In this May 6, 2008 file photo, Samantha Geimer arrives at the premiere of the HBO Documentary "Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired" in New York. A lawyer for Polanski says Geimer, a sex crime victim, will appeal to... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC