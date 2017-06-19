Pair charged after toddler left in ho...

Pair charged after toddler left in hot car at northeast Alabama Walmart

12 hrs ago

Romeo Gabriel Reliloso, left, and Otila Domingo Simon, right, were arrested by Boaz police after a toddler was left in a hot car at Walmart. Romeo Gabriel Reliloso, left, and Otila Domingo Simon, right, were arrested by Boaz police after a toddler was left in a hot car at Walmart.( Boaz police arrested a man and woman over the weekend after they reportedly left a child alone in a vehicle while they shopped.

Chicago, IL

