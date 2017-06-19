Pair charged after toddler left in hot car at northeast Alabama Walmart

Romeo Gabriel Reliloso, left, and Otila Domingo Simon, right, were arrested by Boaz police after a toddler was left in a hot car at Walmart. Romeo Gabriel Reliloso, left, and Otila Domingo Simon, right, were arrested by Boaz police after a toddler was left in a hot car at Walmart.( Boaz police arrested a man and woman over the weekend after they reportedly left a child alone in a vehicle while they shopped.

