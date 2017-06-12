Oregon judge admits to mistakes, but ...

Oregon judge admits to mistakes, but not marrying same-sex couples isn't one of them

An Oregon judge, who reportedly displayed a portrait of Adolf Hitler at his courthouse and twice provided a felon with a gun, directed his staff to lie about his availability to same-sex couples looking to marry, according to the state's Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability. Vance Day, a state circuit court judge, admits he's made some mistakes, his attorney Janet Schroer told the Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday-but refusing to marry same-sex couples is not one of them, because her client opposes such unions based on his "sincerely held" religious beliefs, Oregon Live reports.

