Op-Ed: President's infrastructure focus good for Alabama
The deterioration of our roads, bridges, waterways and ports hinders public safety, economic growth and quality of life. The importance of gaining a portion of the federal infrastructure investment and putting projects in place to further the advancement of our roads, bridges, waterways and modern infrastructure such as high-speed internet and telecommunications is monumental in bettering our future and not leaving these needs for future generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|14 hr
|Imprtnrd
|6
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC