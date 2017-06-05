Op-Ed: President's infrastructure foc...

Op-Ed: President's infrastructure focus good for Alabama

23 hrs ago

The deterioration of our roads, bridges, waterways and ports hinders public safety, economic growth and quality of life. The importance of gaining a portion of the federal infrastructure investment and putting projects in place to further the advancement of our roads, bridges, waterways and modern infrastructure such as high-speed internet and telecommunications is monumental in bettering our future and not leaving these needs for future generations.

Chicago, IL

