Op-ed: For the Alabama Legislature, there's always next year, right?
It's baffling when legislators run for office on a platform of limited government and individual liberty and then use their elected office in the Alabama Legislature to defeat legislation that promotes these principles. Legislation supporting school choice and Second Amendment rights suffered this fate this past legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Wed
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC