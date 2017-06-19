Op-Ed: An open letter to Sens. Shelby and Strange about Medicaid in Alabama
As you and your Senate colleagues work on health-care legislation, please consider these facts about the Medicaid program in Alabama: -- Seventy-one percent of Medicaid recipients in Alabama are children. As you debate and plan for the future of Medicaid, please remember what has worked for Alabama's children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|16 hr
|Roscoe
|10
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC