No shots fired, but calls prompt lockdown at military post
Authorities locked down the Alabama military post on Tuesday amid... . Col. Thomas Holliday, the garrison commander at the Redstone Arsenal installation near Huntsville, Ala., holds a press conference on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|3 hr
|Moral Truth
|114
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC