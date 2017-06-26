Nation's top dual-threat QB Justin Fields visits Alabama
Alabama hosted the nation's top dual-threat quarterback on an unofficial visit over the weekend, a source confirmed to AL.com Justin Fields, a five-star recruit from Kennesaw, Ga., visited Alabama with his family. SEC Country and BamaOnline first confirmed the news.
