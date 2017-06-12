Missing peaches: Alabama crop could be down 70-90 percent this year
Alabama peach farmers say they're only producing about "10 to 30 percent" of their usual harvest amounts this year, according to a report released today by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System . Extension scientists said a combination of the warm winter, a late frost and the lingering stress caused by last year's drought combined to all but wipe out the crop at some orchards, particularly in central Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Squidy
|54
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 12
|Gremlin
|6
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC