Miss Alabama 2017: UAB, UNA students win Wednesday preliminary
Contestants kicked off opening night of the 2017 pageant Wednesday with a tribute to Whitney Houston at Samford University's Wright Center. The Miss Alabama Scholarship Organization hopefuls - all wearing Sherri Hill cocktail dresses provided by The Clothes Tree and Deborah Wiggins - were joined on stage by vocalist Shannon Camper Chandler, Miss Alabama 2004, newly crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen, Jessica Baeder, and current Miss Alabama, Hayley Barber.
