Miss Alabama 2017: UAB, UNA students ...

Miss Alabama 2017: UAB, UNA students win Wednesday preliminary

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Contestants kicked off opening night of the 2017 pageant Wednesday with a tribute to Whitney Houston at Samford University's Wright Center. The Miss Alabama Scholarship Organization hopefuls - all wearing Sherri Hill cocktail dresses provided by The Clothes Tree and Deborah Wiggins - were joined on stage by vocalist Shannon Camper Chandler, Miss Alabama 2004, newly crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen, Jessica Baeder, and current Miss Alabama, Hayley Barber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Wed Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC