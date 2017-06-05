Miss Alabama 2017: UAB, UNA students win Wednesday preliminary

Contestants kicked off opening night of the 2017 pageant Wednesday with a tribute to Whitney Houston at Samford University's Wright Center. The Miss Alabama Scholarship Organization hopefuls - all wearing Sherri Hill cocktail dresses provided by The Clothes Tree and Deborah Wiggins - were joined on stage by vocalist Shannon Camper Chandler, Miss Alabama 2004, newly crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen, Jessica Baeder, and current Miss Alabama, Hayley Barber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.