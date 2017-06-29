Men accused of vandalizing north Alab...

Men accused of vandalizing north Alabama elementary school; goldfish among stolen property

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Aaron Jade Brooks and Logan Bryant Thornton, both 18, are accused of breaking into a portable classroom and concession stand at the school, said sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young. Items taken in the burglary include more than 100 baseballs and candy from the concession stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is a racist event 5 hr Cycle 12
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 12 hr Frankie Rizzo 141
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC