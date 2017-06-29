Men accused of vandalizing north Alabama elementary school; goldfish among stolen property
Aaron Jade Brooks and Logan Bryant Thornton, both 18, are accused of breaking into a portable classroom and concession stand at the school, said sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young. Items taken in the burglary include more than 100 baseballs and candy from the concession stand.
