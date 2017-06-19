Marion joins Main Street Alabama revi...

Marion joins Main Street Alabama revitalization plan

6 hrs ago

Marion joining 20 other Alabama cities in implementing a nationally recognized approach to breathing new life into their downtown. It's a four point approach to revitalize the downtown, as well as promote the community and make it more economically vital.

