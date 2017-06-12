Legal aid groups to hold voting rights restoration clinics
Two legal groups plan to hold a series of clinics this summer to help Alabama residents take advantage of a new law that ensures most people with felony convictions can continue to vote. The ACLU of Alabama and Legal Services of Alabama plan to hold a series of "restoration clinics" at churches in Birmingham, Mobile and Selma this summer.
