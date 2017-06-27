Lawmaker: $25 million to fix inmate m...

Lawmaker: $25 million to fix inmate mental health in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This undated photograph released by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Jamie Wallace, who authorities say killed himself on Dec. 15, 2016, just days after testifying in an ongoing federal trial over a lawsuit alleging the state provides inadequate psychiatric care to inmates. A federal judge cited Wallace's case in a decision ordering drastic changes in Alabama's system of providing psychiatric care for inmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 4 min Frankie Rizzo 120
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC