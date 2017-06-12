Judge refuses to move Alabama police ...

Judge refuses to move Alabama police officer's murder trial

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A judge on Tuesday refused to move the murder trial of an Alabama police officer, rejecting defense arguments that the white officer will be unable to get a fair trial in the city where he's charged with killing a black man. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin denied the change-of-venue request made by lawyers for Aaron Smith, 24, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn.

