Judge: Alabama inmates' mental care 'horrendously' lacking
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, prisoners stand in a crowded lunch line during a prison tour at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. A federal judge has ruled Alabama is failing to provide constitutionally adequate psychiatric care for state inmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|8 hr
|TomInElPaso
|107
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC