Journal entry before bus crash: 'God has called me here'

Hours before a 17-year-old Alabama girl was killed in a bus crash, she wrote a final journal entry about her mission trip to Africa: "God has called me here and he's done so for a reason." Sarah Harmening, 17, of Huntsville, jotted her thoughts about the trip to Botswana in a spiral-bound notebook, starting with her feelings of sadness and apprehension.

